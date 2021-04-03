Home

Disobedient citizens ordered to pay fines

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 2:50 pm

Three men who were out drinking yesterday and breached the Public Health Act will have to pay a fine of $250 each or serve 25-days in prison.

Pauliasi Davetawalu, Joji Vuli, and Gauna Halofaki appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today where they pleaded guilty for failing to comply with the Public Health Protection Notice issued by the Permanent Secretary of Health.

They were found drinking near the Narain Jetty at Walu Bay, Suva around 10pm last night.

They have been ordered to pay the fine within a month or serve their sentence in prison.

The Public Health Protection notice was gazette to allow for strong action against those who breach the safety laws in place to fight COVID-19.

