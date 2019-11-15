Director Internal Affairs pleads not guilty

The Director of Police Internal Affairs, Acting Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Talib Khan appeared in the Suva Magistrates court a while ago.

Khan is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that in April 2017 in Suva, the accused as the Acting Superintendent of Police directed the unlawful arrest and detention of an individual.

It is alleged this was in abuse of the authority of his office and which was an arbitrary act.

Khan pleaded not guilty to the charges today.

He has been released on $3000 bail bond with two sureties.

