Definition of permanent address subjective: FICAC witness

A Senior Immigration Officer today informed the court that the former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash listed Omkar Road in Narere as his permanent address when he filled out an arrival card.

The card was part of the exhibit provided by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Taraivini Savou said the definition of permanent address was subjective but permanent residence refers to the place where a person habitually resides.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

In addition, Savou said Fijian citizens and visitors were required to fill out the arrival card.

She said this was because if the department finds an issue with a citizen’s travel history, the card would assist them to locate them.

For travelers, she said at times, if countries they’re originally from question their whereabouts, the Immigration Department would be able to assist them through the information provided on the arrival card.

The hearing will continue before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage tomorrow.