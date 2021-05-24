Home

Court

Defense to seek bail for murder accused

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 12:25 pm
Siviniolo Vunakece [File Image]

A Skype hearing was held today in the case of Siviniolo Vunakece.

The 44-year-old allegedly stabbed his de-factor wife in their home in Nanuku Settlement earlier this month resulting in her death.

The defense lawyer informed the court they will be filing a formal bail application.

The matter will be called again on January 17th.

 

