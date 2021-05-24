Defense to re-examine witness in Nawaikula trial

Opposition Member of Parliament Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial will continue in the Anti-Corruption High Court this morning.

Defense is expected to re-examine the ninth prosecution witness after a whole day spent giving evidence yesterday.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Nawaikula with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Several documents have been presented in court by the prosecution alleging that Nawaikula did not provide any evidence that he had returned to his station in Buca Village, Buca Bay Savusavu after parliament sessions.

The prosecution has indicated that they will be calling in five more witnesses.

The trial dates have also been set for five other Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Nikolau Nawaikula, Peceli Vosanibola, Litia Qionibaravi are also charged with Giving False Information to a Public Servant and Obtaining Financial Advantage.

Opposition MPs Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Salote Radrodro and Peceli Vosanibola were also present in the court during the trial yesterday.