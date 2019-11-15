Court
Mara's defence to file no case to answer application
October 28, 2020 6:13 am
Maras lawyer Devenesh Sharma[left] and Solo Mara [Middle].
The defense is expected to file no case to answer submissions in relation to Solo Mara’s case.
Mara’s hearing for one count each of disobedience of lawful order and giving false or misleading information started in the Suva Magistrates court this week.
It is alleged that between 23rd and 24th of January, Mara gave false information to FICAC officers.
Maras lawyer Devenesh Sharma is expected to file the no case to answer submissions this morning.
