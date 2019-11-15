Defense to file for no case to answer in Bobby Maharaj case

The defense counsel for Bobby Maharaj, the former Chief Executive of then Fiji Commerce Commission will file a no case to answer submission in court.

Maharaj is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012 he directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption completed its case yesterday afternoon and the defense informed the court that they intend to file an application for no case to answer.

Defense has been given until 17th January with FICAC to respond by 31st January.