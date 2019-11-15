Home

Defense to file for no case to answer in Bobby Maharaj case

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 19, 2019 10:38 am
The defense counsel for Bobby Maharaj, the former Chief Executive of then Fiji Commerce Commission will file a no case to answer submission in court.

Maharaj is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012 he directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption completed its case yesterday afternoon and the defense informed the court that they intend to file an application for no case to answer.

Defense has been given until 17th January with FICAC to respond by 31st January.

 

