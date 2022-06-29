Defense ordered to pay cost for delaying court proceedings

[File Photo]

The fourth application for a permanent stay on proceedings in relation to Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Salote Radrodro’s case has been labelled as abuse of process.

Anti-Corruption Division Court Judge Justice Thusara Kumarage stated this in a ruling on the permanent stay application filed by Radrodro’s lawyer.

The Judge said the defense had filed the fourth application and the court is compelled to believe it was filed to delay the trial amounting to abuse of legal process in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Judge further said the trial has been delayed by three days and sees it as an abuse of process.

While dismissing the stay application, Justice Kumarage also imposed $500 cost against the defense.

Radrodro is charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and allegedly obtained $37,920.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Three witnesses took the stand in the court today.

The trial will continue this Friday.