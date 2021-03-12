Defense objects use of Skype for trial in drug case

The defense lawyer for Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman who is facing drug-related charges has raised objection to the use of Skype and actual evidence during the trial next week.

Rahman who is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs will stand trial from Monday.

It is alleged that he had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu in February last year.

These bars were later tested positive for cocaine.

Rahman appeared in the Suva High court this morning.

His lawyer is objecting to the application made by the State to use Skype and adduce evidence from a witness who is in New Zealand and is unable to travel to Fiji due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The defense lawyer argues that the trial date was set in November last year and that the State had enough time to make arrangements and get the witness to come to Fiji to give evidence.

The State said that the witness based in New Zealand will be the last witness who is likely to give evidence for a few hours only.

He also stated that the witness will give evidence on certain transaction and notes which were found in Rahman’s Caubati home related to the alleged drug trade.

The High court will make a ruling on Monday.