Defense makes serious allegation in sexual assault case

Serious allegations have been made against a prosecution witness in relation to the trial of a former senior executive of a publicly listed company.

The senior executive is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The first two counts are in relation to the first complainant who alleges that the senior executive committed the two separate offenses, one in June and the other in September of 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The third count of indecent assault is in relation to the second complainant who alleges that an offense was committed against her in May 2019.

The trial that started yesterday is in relation to the second complainant.

Her ex-boyfriend took the stand in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He testified that on May 15th, 2019, his girlfriend called him up and informed him that she has been offered a job and to accompany her to go and see the senior executive in the evening.

He said when they went to level seven of the building, the senior executive was waiting for them.

He said the senior executive and his girlfriend went into a room while he waited at the reception area and that when his girlfriend came out five minutes later she looked unhappy and frustrated.

The witness said that when he asked his girlfriend what had transpired, she had tears in her eyes and then told him that the senior executive allegedly hugged her, ran his hand on her back, and kissed her.

He said he didn’t force his girlfriend to report the matter since it was her decision.

The defense then asked why it took his ex-girlfriend seven months to complain and whether a Facebook post alleging the incident had influenced her to lodge the complaint, to which the witness replied yes.

The ex-boyfriend refused to answer several questions following which the defense lawyer alleged the complainant and the prosecution witness met at a popular Suva shopping mall today and she had briefed him on the case.

However, the prosecution witness denied this saying they had no conversation in relation to the case today.

The defense lawyer also put to him that he had confided to his company manager that his girlfriend had lodged a false complaint.

The prosecution witness denied that too.

The defense then indicated that they will file a ‘no case to answer submission tomorrow.