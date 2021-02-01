Kishore Kumar's lawyer given final 14 days

The defense lawyer for self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has been given the final 14-days to file voir dire grounds.

Kumar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The defense counsel informed the court they were not ready with their voir dire grounds as his counsel was unable to visit the Commission office due to unforeseen reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been adjourned to April 26th.

Kishore Kumar is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that between July and October last year he insulted the modesty of National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ saying that Qereqeretabua was a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged that he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament.

He also allegedly posted another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she made a porn video.