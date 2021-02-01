Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Kishore Kumar's lawyer given final 14 days

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 9, 2021 4:44 pm
Kishore Kumar

The defense lawyer for self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has been given the final 14-days to file voir dire grounds.

Kumar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The defense counsel informed the court they were not ready with their voir dire grounds as his counsel was unable to visit the Commission office due to unforeseen reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter has been adjourned to April 26th.

Kishore Kumar is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that between July and October last year he insulted the modesty of National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ saying that Qereqeretabua was a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged that he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament.

He also allegedly posted another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she made a porn video.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.