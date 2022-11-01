Defence witness unaware of property owner

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash. [File Photo]

A witness in the case against former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash has informed the court that he is unaware who is the legal owner of the property of Lot 1, Omkar Road in Narere.

Ashwin Chand, the son-in-law of Prakash, said he resides with his wife at Omkar however, his father-in-law was not present at the property the majority of the time.

He told the court that he has never asked or enquired about who the property owner was because he felt it was not necessary.

When he was cross-examined by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel on whether he had been able to establish who the property owner was during this court hearing, Chand said he hadn’t done so until today.

The defence witness also stated that this matter was personal and so he did not deem it necessary to raise questions.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.