Defence to review evidence in murder trial 

Defence in the murder trial of Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka has asked for time to review evidence that was heard in court today.

39-year-old, Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his Australian wife in July 2019 at their rented home on Service Street in Suva.

It was revealed in court that a note was found on the kitchen counter of the accused’s home at the time that read the deceased’s father had sent poison to kill his daughter.

Article continues after advertisement

This was revealed in the video recording of the caution interview.

The defence has asked for time to discuss matters with the accused before they cross-examine the first witness on Friday.

The matter has been adjourned to 2.30pm tomorrow.