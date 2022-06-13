Defence lawyer to open case in Ratu Suliano’s trial

[File Photo]

Two defence witnesses in the case against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will give evidence in court this morning.

Ratu Suliano’s lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo had informed the court that his client, the paramount chief of Namosi will not take the witness stand.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Ratu Suliano allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Namosi village, Namosi, and allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The court hearing will re-commence before High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva.