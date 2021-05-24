Defence lawyer questions witness credibility

The defence counsel for murder accused, Mohammed Raheesh Isoof has questioned a state witness on why some information was left out in the two statements he gave to police during investigations in 2019.

Iqbal Khan was referring to police interviews of Mohammed Shafiq who is a relative of the accused.

Shafiq, while giving evidence, told the court that Isoof used to come over to his house as they are related.

Article continues after advertisement

He also testified that the accused on at least three occasions, gave him the keys to a rental car, to buy kava.

The state witness alleged in court today that on one of these trips, he found a mobile phone and later handed it to Isoof thinking it was his.

He claims that in the process, an ID card belonging to one of the deceased fell out of the phone cover.

Shafiq alleges the ID card had the name of 63-year-old carpenter Nirmal Kumar whose body was found in the Nausori Highlands.

During cross-examination, the defence pointed out that the evidence Shafiq gave in Court this afternoon does not correspond with his police statements.

Khan put to the witness that what he had said this afternoon about Isoof spitting blood in August 2019 is not true, as this is not recorded by police.

He made the same assertion about Shafiq’s claim that Isoof had a cut on his lip in August 2019, because this too, is not part of his statement to police.

Shafiq told the court that he had given the same information to police in 2019 after his statements had already been recorded.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.