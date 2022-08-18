Dawson's bail hearing next month

Bradley Dawson is accused of killing Chen on their honeymoon in Fiji at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort, in the Yasawas on July 9th, 2022.

The bail hearing for US national Bradley Dawson who is alleged to have murdered his wife Christe Chen will be called next month.

Dawson is accused of killing Chen on their honeymoon in Fiji at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort, in the Yasawas on July 9th, 2022.

The prosecutor in the Lautoka High Court today stated they will object to the bail application.

It was also heard that the post-mortem report was not ready and due to this, the prosecutor asked the court for 14 more days to file the information.

The 38-year-old is facing one count of murder.

The case will be called again on the 1st of September.