Dawson will not flee the country if granted bail: Khan

Bradley Dawson [left] with his lawyer Iqbal Khan

Bradley Dawson’s lawyer Iqbal Khan today told the Lautoka High Court that his client will not flee the country if he is granted bail.

38-year-old Dawson is alleged to have murdered his wife Christe Chen on their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort, in the Yasawas on July 9th, 2022.

While submitting his bail application today, Khan says that according to an affidavit when Dawson was found a day after the alleged incident by a Manoa Ratulele on Matacawalevu island, a few kilometers away from Turtle Island, he requested for the Police to be called.

Khan, said for Dawson to ask Ratulele to call the Police, indicated he was not trying to escape as stated by the prosecutor.

He also informed the court that if his client is bailed, he will also provide two sureties who have come forward to assist the US national and they would be staying in Legalega Nadi.

Khan says Dawson has already surrendered his passport, but a stop departure and strict bail conditions could also be imposed to remove any worry from him absconding.

However, prosecutor Alvin Singh strongly objected to bail stating that Dawson, who is a foreigner, could still escape either by air or sea.

Singh also raised concerns about the sureties provided, alleging that Khan had misled the court and the state about their details.

He said they are not satisfied with the sureties as they are not suitable since they do not even know Dawson that well due to him being a foreigner.

Iqbal Khan then argued that he never misled the court at any point and highlighted a recent case of Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka who was granted bail by the Suva High Court despite murdering his Australian wife.

Khan stated that it’s a similar surety situation as Dawson because the sureties that Lusaka had provided came forward to assist him even though they did not know the Congolese national that well as he was also a foreigner.

The bail ruling will be delivered on the 14th of September.