Dawson pleads not guilty to murdering his wife

US national Bradley Dawson (maroon shirt) in court.

US national Bradley Dawson has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder today at the Lautoka High Court.

Dawson stands accused of killing his wife Christe Chen on their honeymoon in Fiji at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort, in the Yasawas on July 9th, 2022.

In court today, the charges were read out to the 38-year-old. He informed the court that he understood the charge and entered a not guilty plea.

The prosecutors stated that they will be relying on the caution interview as the accused had made partial admission.

However, the defence informed the court that they will challenge this as the accused did not sign the caution interview.

The case will be called again on the 26th of September.