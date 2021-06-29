Daughter of slain family recalls last moments in Nausori Highlands trial

36-year-old Sageeta Devi the daughter of slain Nirmal Kumar and Usha Devi claimed that on the 25th of August 2019, her family was preparing to go up to the mountains with Muhammed Isoof.

Devi who took to the witness stand in the Nausori Highlands murder trial yesterday afternoon said that a day before, her mother allegedly told her of their plan on Sunday with uncle Kamal (Isoof).

She called her sister Nileshni Kajal on that particular morning from Australia before going to work.

The state witness said she could tell by the conversation over the phone that her family was getting ready as she could hear her father in the background rushing them to pack.

Devi said her sister even told her that she was getting the kids ready, so she decided to call them later.

At around 10.19am, the Australian resident received a Viber message from her sister which said “talk later”. This would eventually be the last conversation.

Following that, Devi tried to call her sister and even her parents but there was no answer.

She then recalled being told by her mother that they were supposed to be back home by midday however she kept trying to call them.

Attempts to contact her family were unsuccessful until the next morning when she got a hold of a neighbor, Sela Tokalau.

Devi broke down in court and could not hold back her tears as she recalled these last moments with her family who were in Legalega, Nadi.

She told the court that her family had a good relationship with uncle Kamal and she has known him since childhood.

According to Devi, Isoof used to help them with their immigration papers for New Zealand and that he had set up work for her father and sister overseas.

She said that Isoof told them that he owned five houses in New Zealand and her family would live in one of the homes when they moved across.

Devi also claimed in court that the accused had performed black magic on her mother in Sabeto however she could not recall where exactly but it was somewhere in the mountains.

She then told court that her mother allegedly told her that they are not to talk about the black magic incident and the arrangements with the immigration papers.

The prosecutors also asked Devi to describe her late father’s character.

She said her dad was always supportive and he was the best that any daughter would ever ask for.

The defence will conduct their cross examination today.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in August 2019 he murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.