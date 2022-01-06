Home

Court

Date set for SODELPA MP’s and Prakash to give plea

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 11:44 am
Six Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament and a former Fiji First MP will take their plea in the Suva High Court next Monday.

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Salote Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Nikolau Nawaikula, Peceli Vosanibola, Litia Qionibaravi, and former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash are charged by FICAC with one count each of Giving False Information to a Public Servant and one count each of Obtaining Financial Advantage.

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash.

It’s alleged they obtained a combined total of over $186,000 in parliamentary allowances that they were not entitled to.

In the Suva High Court this morning, the Judge told the lawyers for the accused people that in the event their clients plead not guilty, then they are to file their proposed agreed facts.

Salote Radrodro was not in court this morning as she is in Vanua Levu and there were issues with transportation to Viti Levu.

Meanwhile, the court heard that Adi Litia is in a critical health situation, as she was also not present in court.

The court also heard that the lawyers for the SODELPA MP’s were filing an appeal against the ruling of the Magistrate to transfer the matter to the high court.

They will also be filing a motion to consolidate all matters.

However, the accused persons will first need to take their plea at 8.30am next Monday before they are allowed to attend a parliament session.

 

 

