Dakai’s bail application dismissed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 24, 2020 12:56 pm
Fabiano Dakai

21-year-old Fabiano Dakai who allegedly murdered a 34-year-old security guard in Navua last year withdrew his bail application today.

Dakai who is charged with one count of murder appeared before High Court Judge Justice Vinsent Perera .

Dakai is alleged to have used an axe to kill Timoci Dogai, a security officer in Waidradra, Navua on February 4th last year.

He had filed an application for bail but later instructed his counsel to withdraw it again.

He has been further remanded in custody.

