Cyprus brothers denied bail as Immigration Act prohibits release

Two Cyprus brothers who are facing money laundering charges have been further remanded.

42-year-old Loizos Petridis and 46-year-old Cleanthis Petridis have been told that the immigration act prohibits the two to be released.

The two had filed for bail but have been informed that they will not be released as their case is still before the court and that they face serious charges.

Article continues after advertisement

The two are facing one count each of obtaining property by deception, attempt to obtain property by deception and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crimes.

It is alleged that the two by deception, dishonestly obtained $12,500 and tried to obtain $17,900 from the Bank of the South Pacific in December 2017.

It is also alleged the two had in their possession property suspected of being proceeds of crime which stood at the value of $203,011.

The matter will be recalled on January 13th for mention.