CWM doctor charged with sexual assault

A Colonial War Memorial Hospital surgeon has been charged with one count of sexual assault and appeared at the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

It’s alleged that on June 3rd, Doctor Joji Vakadiwaiwai attempted to kiss a medical intern at Suva’s main hospital.

The prosecution objected to bail however, this was not considered by the Magistrate as the accused is a first-time offender.

However, the Magistrate highlighted that the accused must stay away from witnesses as best as possible, hence he will not be allowed near or into CWM Hospital premises until further notice.

Doctor Vakadiwaiwai’s lawyer, Tanya Waqanika told the court the accused is in Australia for work when he was summoned to return and was arrested at Nadi International Airport.

She says her client is denying the allegation.

Waqanika also told the court they feel the current charge is inappropriate and, therefore, they will be writing to the ODPP to amend the charges to indecent assault.

Dr. Vakadiwaiwai was released on $500 bail and two sureties.

The case will be called again on July 1st.