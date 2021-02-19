Curfew breaking barber cops suspended sentence

A pandemic has serious financial implications if the members of the public do not adhere to the restrictions put in place.

Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Sunil Sharma made these comments, while handing a suspended sentence to a 22-year-old barber.

Josefa Tuitoga was convicted of five counts of failure to comply with order, aggravated burglary, and theft.

The court heard that in August last year Tuitoga and a juvenile breached the curfew hours and stole various items and cash from the Lotus Foreign Exchange branch in Ba, a restaurant, and a house.

The Judge said the maximum penalty for the offense of failure to comply is a fine not exceeding $10,000 and a fine depending upon the facts and the circumstances of the offending.

The High Court Judge also stated Tuitoga committed the offense due to the influence of peer groups.

Justice Sharma informed Tuitoga that the curfew has been imposed to stop the spread of an infectious disease from spreading in the country and he had not only put himself at risk but others as well.

Tuitoga has been sentenced to six months and seven days imprisonment for one count of failure to comply with orders which has been suspended for 18 months.

He has also been ordered to pay a fine of $250 within 30 days.