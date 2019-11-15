Court warns woman against controversial social media posts

A failed political party candidate who allegedly posted fake news on social media has been strictly ordered not to publish anything controversial on social media.

47-year-old Faith Grace appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with one count of Malicious Act.

It is alleged that earlier this month, suspended SODELPA proposed candidate Faith Grace posted on her Facebook page that the Government will close the Queen Victoria School on June 15th and that all the teachers will be relocated to other schools.

Grace allegedly also made claims that some teachers who had reached the age of 55, will be asked to retire.

She had also allegedly called for a protest against the matter.

The Suva Magistrate released her on a $2000 bail bond with the surety in the same sum.

She has been ordered not to re-offend, not to interfere with witnesses, and to surrender travel documents to the court.

A travel ban has also been imposed on her.

The matter has been adjourned to the 21st of September for the plea.