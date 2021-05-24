Home

Court wants to settle alleged human trafficking case

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 10:22 am

The Suva High Court has today made a ruling it will no longer drag an alleged human trafficking case that allegedly took place in 2014.

Seta Sanjana Ram and her sister Geeta Anjana Chandar allegedly facilitated the travel of 17 Fijians who were exploited and became victims of human trafficking in New Zealand between April and September 2014.

It is alleged the two sisters obtained more than $52,000 from the 17 complainants by deception.

In the High Court this morning, the Judge says the court has been generous to the counsels as the case has dragged for more than two years.

The Judge says it is time to work on the finalization to proceed with the trial.

The Judge ordered both counsels to provide proposed admitted facts by December 24th.

The counsels have also been told to meet for a pre-trial conference on the 21st of next January and maintain the minutes of their meeting and submit it to the court.

Seta was the only one present in court today as her sister Geeta is still away in Australia.

The case will be called again in the High Court on January 26th.

 

