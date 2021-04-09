Court to rule on Rahman’s extradition application

The Suva Magistrates Court will rule today on the application made to extradite a Canadian national to New Zealand for drug-related charges.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed a motion and affidavit a week ago seeking orders for Joshua Aziz Rahman to be extradited to NZ to be tried for criminal charges.

Rahman has been charged in New Zealand for drug-related offenses.

Article continues after advertisement

The Canadian is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs in Fiji and is now awaiting judgment by the Suva High Court.

It is alleged that Rahman had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered by the Fijian Police in February 2019 when they raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu.

The bars were later tested positive for cocaine.

The matter will be called this afternoon.