Court to rule on Naidu’s application

Lawyer Richard Naidu. [File Photo]

A ruling is expected to be delivered by the Civil High Court in Suva next month in relation to lawyer Richard Naidu’s committal proceedings matter.

This as Naidu’s counsel Jon Apted has filed two further summons.

The committal proceedings are in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a case.

Both counsels have been directed to file submissions by next week.

The ruling is expected to be delivered on September 1st.

