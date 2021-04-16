Court to rule on Rahman's drug charges

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 16, 2021 10:40 am
Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman facing drug charges will know his fate in a while.

He is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered in February 2019 when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu, and later tested positive for cocaine.

High court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar is currently delivering his judgment.

Rahman was escorted to the courtroom by three police officers.

He looked calm while being escorted.

