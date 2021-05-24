Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on despite testing positive|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|
Full Coverage

Court

Court to hear Bulitavu seat challenge on Monday

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 12:30 pm
Mosese Bulitavu [left] with his lawyer Sushil Sharma

The Court of Disputed Returns was convened via video conferencing this morning to hear a matter filed SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka against Party Member Mosese Bulitavu.

The submission filed before Chief Justice Kamal Kumar seeks the court’s ruling, declaring Bulitavu’s seat in Parliament vacant for breaches of Party directives.

Bulitavu’s lawyer Sushil Sharma told the Court they are opposing the application and will file their affidavits in response by tomorrow afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma also told the court they will be challenging a meeting document submitted by Gavoka, which supposedly has the Party’s resolution and consensus for this case to be brought to court.

He claims they have evidence that the meeting in question which was purportedly convened on August 6th never actually eventuated.

Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma appeared for, Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He informed the court that the matter is solely between Gavoka and Bulitavu, as no orders are sought against his clients.

Sharma says they will only respond to parts of the application that concerns them and not be actively involved in the substantive matter.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar has ordered the defendants file and serve their response by Thursday with a reply from Gavoka by Friday September 3rd.

The case has been adjourned to next Monday for hearing.

The Court has only 21 days to rule on orders filed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.