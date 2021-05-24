Court to hear Bulitavu seat challenge on Monday

The Court of Disputed Returns was convened via video conferencing this morning to hear a matter filed SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka against Party Member Mosese Bulitavu.

The submission filed before Chief Justice Kamal Kumar seeks the court’s ruling, declaring Bulitavu’s seat in Parliament vacant for breaches of Party directives.

Bulitavu’s lawyer Sushil Sharma told the Court they are opposing the application and will file their affidavits in response by tomorrow afternoon.

Sharma also told the court they will be challenging a meeting document submitted by Gavoka, which supposedly has the Party’s resolution and consensus for this case to be brought to court.

He claims they have evidence that the meeting in question which was purportedly convened on August 6th never actually eventuated.

Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma appeared for, Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He informed the court that the matter is solely between Gavoka and Bulitavu, as no orders are sought against his clients.

Sharma says they will only respond to parts of the application that concerns them and not be actively involved in the substantive matter.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar has ordered the defendants file and serve their response by Thursday with a reply from Gavoka by Friday September 3rd.

The case has been adjourned to next Monday for hearing.

The Court has only 21 days to rule on orders filed.