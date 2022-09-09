Court throws out Ho’s permanent stay application

Former flight attendant Justin Ho’s application to permanently stay his bribery proceedings in the Nadi Magistrates’ Court has been dismissed by the Anti-Corruption Division High Court in Suva.

The 30-year-old is charged with one count of bribery and false and misleading documents in 2014.

It is alleged that in October 2014, Justin Ho offered an advantage, namely a sum of $500 in cash, to a Senior Customs Officer at the Customs Intelligence Unit in Nadi as an inducement to act in his capacity to release a consignment containing prohibited goods.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also alleged that he produced two documents, namely TIN letters to the Senior Customs Officer, which were false.

Ho appeared in court via Skype with his lawyer for the decision.

He had made claims of entrapment, inducement, and abuse of office.

In his application, he claimed that the senior customs officer had pursued him into giving him something to clear the consignment.

However, according to FICAC, the applicant had scheduled a proposed time to meet with the Senior Customs Officer to offer him the bribery.

The High Court Judge in his ruling stated that there are certain issues that need to be verified at a proper trial, such as why Ho, as an honest citizen, didn’t inform the authorities when he was requested for something and proceeded to bribery.

The judge also said that there was no merit in Ho’s application.

He also said that Ho has failed to submit exceptional circumstances for the court to grant the permanent stay order except to articulate his version of the events.

The High Court Judge has also ordered the Nadi Magistrate Court to commence the trial without any delay.