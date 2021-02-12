Home

Court tells Komaisavai to provide proof

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 16, 2021 10:13 am
Social Democratic Liberal Party Nasinu Constituency Vice President Isikeli Komaisavai.

A man alleged to have called for the killing of the Attorney General on his Facebook page has been ordered to provide proof by Thursday that he has deactivated his account.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Nasinu Constituency Vice President Isikeli Komaisavai reappeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Komaisavai is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

A report was lodged by Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after the accused allegedly called for his death in the i-taukei language.

The social media posting is alleged to have been made a week ago.

He has been released on $500 cash bail with one surety.

Komaisavai has been ordered to report to the Samabula Police station every Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

He has also been ordered not to interfere with the witnesses.

