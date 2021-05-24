Court strikes out case against Bulitavu

The Court of Disputed Returns has dismissed and struck out the case brought by SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka against Party MP Mosese Bulitavu for alleged breach of directives.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar made the ruling this morning via video conferencing.

Outside the Labasa High Court, a happy Bulitavu told the Media, the truth has prevailed.

Mosese Bulitavu outside the Labasa High Court

His lawyer Sushil Sharma says he is honored to have representated Bulitavu and they respect the Court’s ruling.

He adds, the case has set a bench mark for the legal fraternity in the North as its the first time a Labasa lawyer is involved in such a case.

More details to follow.