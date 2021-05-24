Court seeks CCTV footage

The Suva High Court Judge has instructed lawyers to find out if there was any CCTV footage at the premises where a former senior executive of a publicly listed company indecently assaulted an employee in 2019.

The former senior executive was handed a suspended sentence for indecent assault and is appealing against sentence and conviction.

He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Justice Salesi Temo also queried if the trial in the Suva Magistrates Court was recorded on video.

The case has been adjourned to March 16th for a response to the questions raised by Justice Temo, and for the appellant to file his submissions on the matter.