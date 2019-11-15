Court ruling a victory say SODELPA faction members

Dissenting members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party say the court ruling today on the legal challenge by certain party members is a victory for democracy.

The plaintiffs in a statement saying that it is a victory for good governance, accountability to the party’s voters and supporters, and confirmation that the party’s members have the legal right to seek the Court’s intervention in circumstances such as these.

SODELPA Suva Constituency president Watisoni Nata and his group had taken the matter to court claiming that the SODELPA election held in Savusavu in 2018 and subsequent actions thereafter were done in breach of not only the party Constitution but also the Political Parties Act 2013 and the Constitution of Fiji.

The plaintiffs include party’s Suva Constituency president Watisoni Nata, Kesaia Makita, Asenaca Ravulo, Rogowale Seniviavia, Dr Mere Samisoni, Emele Duituturaga, Jope Koroisavou, Silivenusi Waqausa and Malakai Vuetibau.

According to the plaintiff’s they are grateful that Court has ruled and enlightened everyone that the SODELPA AGM held in Savusavu was botched and manipulated by Party Officials, therefore it has been ruled null and void.

They further add that the Savusavu elections deprived everybody of a fair chance to choose ethical leaders in the positions of President and Vice President.

They reiterate that the matter was taken to court to ensure that their people a given a genuine chance to form the Government in 2022 and it is now time to place the interest of their people above any self-interests and agendas.

