Court rules Nawaikula’s comments were not defamatory

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 9, 2020 4:20 pm

The High Court has ruled that SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula’s comments against the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its Chief Executive were not defamatory.

The court delivered its ruling this afternoon.

FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the company itself had taken Nawaikula to court seeking a public apology and damages over the MP’s comments on social media.

The High court also declined to award special damages.

Meanwhile, FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says after studying the ruling they will appeal the ruling.

