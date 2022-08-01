Court issues summon for Singh

Aman Ravindra Singh. [File Photo]

Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh has asked for a permanent stay in relation to a committal proceeding filed against him by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Singh was found guilty last month after he failed to comply with the orders of the High Court as he was ordered to pay the Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum more than $149,000 in damages for defamation in 2020.

In 2020, the court found that Singh posted an unsubstantiated article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” on his Facebook page. Singh made unsubstantiated allegations on social media about them and the May 2000 coup.

The Lautoka lawyer was not present in court today however, his lawyer attended the proceeding, informing the court that his client is asking for a permanent stay pending grounds.

Singh claims there was an abuse of process and that the committal proceedings have not been completed.

The judge told the court that the ruling had already been delivered and the case is now in the sentencing stage.

He says that Singh was told to prepare; however, he chose not to, and this is a recurring attitude.

The case will be called for a hearing this Wednesday.

A summon has been issued to Singh and will be served today.