Court hears various reasons behind restriction breaches

A civil servant was among those who appeared in Court today for alleged breach of the restrictions in place.

Samuela Bulabalavu an employee at the Ministry of Forests was arrested last Saturday from the Muanivatu Settlement in Suva after found loitering with friends at around 9pm.

The Court heard his friends scattered when police arrived, but Bulabalavu swore at the officers who were trying to apprehend him.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of disobeying lawful order and was fined $200.

In another case, a hairdresser was also fined $200 after pleading guilty to charges of disobedience of lawful order.

Maraiwai Vakaloloma was caught walking along the Sukanaivalu Road in Suva, before the curfew hours had finished.

Vakaloloma told the court he thought it was already after 5am and he was trying to catch a taxi back home.

Vakaloloma had tried to hide in a nearby bush when police approached him.

Another six people who were caught allegedly sniffing spirit at the WMCA ground in Suva also appeared in court and have been fined $200 each for breaching directives.

Another six who were drinking behind the Handicraft Centre in Suva also pleaded guilty of disobedience of lawful order and were fined $200 each.

A total of 25 people had appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

