Court hears that jealousy may have led to charges against Khan

The Suva Magistrates Court heard today that the laying of charges against former Director Internal Affairs Acting SSP, Mohammed Talib Khan, may have been influenced by one of his senior colleagues.

Khan is charged with one count of abuse of office.

He was charged last year where it is alleged that in April 2017 in Suva, the accused as the Acting Superintendent of Police directed the unlawful arrest and detention of an individual.

Khan’s lawyer today put to a state witness who is a Superintendent of Police if she was aware that Khan was not in a good relationship with Luke Navela, the Assistant Commissioner of Police/Chief Planning & Internal Affairs Officer.

The state witness admitted she was not aware of this however, she was aware that Khan had complained about Navela last year before charges were laid against him.

The court heard that Khan was advised by the Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho, to lodge the complaint against Navela for damaging property following a meeting at the Police Head Quarters.

Khan’s lawyer says not long after this complaint was made at the Valelevu Police station, charges against Khan were brought up at the Totogo Police Station.

Khan’s lawyer also claims that Navela was unhappy with Khan’s appointment as he was digging into the complaints against some police officers.

The court also heard that Khan who initially had to report to Navela was reporting directly to the Commissioner of police.

The hearing continues tomorrow.