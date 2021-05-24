Home

Court

Court hears challenge to voter name change requirements

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 12:55 pm

Submissions are underway in the Suva High Court for a constitutional redress filed by seven women challenging amendments to the Registration of Voters Act and the Interpretation Act.

The applicants are Lavinia Ganilau, Shiromani Singh, Reade Fong, Seini Nabou, Yasmin Nisha Khan, Adi Davila Toganivalu and Salote Raikolo Qalo.

They told the court that their right to vote, and those of other women have been restricted until and unless they make the choice on what name they want to use.

Lawyer Jon Apted argued some of his clients do not want to vote anymore as they are being forced to choose between their birth name and the name they adopted through marriage.

He says the State needs to justify the limitations and show the court that the limitations are legitimate.

The women argue that these women adopted their husband’s surnames after marriage and not when they were born.

At this point, there were giggles from the plaintiffs and their supporters sitting in the court room.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar then ordered the court bailiff to remove the plaintiffs and their supporters from the room saying the court room is not a comic series but the High Court.

However, no one came forward to own up to their behaviour and the Chief Justice then allowed proceedings to continue.

The group also submitted that Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem’s address explaining the need for the amendment to the Electoral Act and the Interpretation Act included numerous fallacies.

They argue that Saneem did not explain what the problem was before, and why the change was needed.

Also present in court, supporting the women, were Fiji Womens Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali, human rights lawyer Imrana Jalal and others.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem are named as respondents in the matter.

Their lawyers will make submissions later this afternoon.

