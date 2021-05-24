Court grants order to seize superyacht

The High Court has granted an application to seize Russian superyacht Amadea berthed at the Lautoka wharf.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution applied to register a US warrant against the vessel which is owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kherimov.

Following the ruling this afternoon, defence lawyer Faizal Haniff informed the court that he will be filing an application tomorrow, seeking an interim stay on the ruling.

He is the lawyer for Millemarin Investment Limited which says it is the registered owner of the superyacht.

Haniff informed the court that there are strong indications that National Maritime Authority of America is in Fiji and that the Amadea might be towed away after today’s ruling.

He says they are seeking short term protection, and also asked State lawyers for an undertaking that the yacht will remain at the Lautoka wharf tonight.

DPP lawyers told the court that they have not been made aware of any attempts to have the vessels taken away.

The State will also file a sealing order tomorrow to prohibit the release of certain information related to the case.

It is alleged that the Amadea breached Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.