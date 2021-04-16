Court finds Rahman guilty

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman has been found guilty of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The 26-year-old was convicted of one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs after a lengthy judgment by the Suva High Court today.

Rahman had in his possession, 39 bars of cocaine weighing 39.5 kilograms.

The bars were recovered in February 2019 when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $31m.

During the trial, Rahman had said that he was not aware of the drugs in the house.

However, the High Court Judge said that Rahman had been staying at the Caubati house since October 2017 and had control over the house.

He also said Rahman may not have been directly involved in his father’s business but he knew a lot about it.

The matter has been adjourned to next Thursday for sentence hearing.