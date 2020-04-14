Court extends curfew hours for 14 people

Additional curfew hours have been imposed on 13 men and a juvenile who allegedly failed to comply with the nationwide curfew between 8pm to 5am daily.

The fourteen people appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court today.

Nabua residents Faiyaz Khan and Nelson Chand were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly meeting up and drinking kava during the curfew.

The two were bailed on $500 each and placed under curfew from 7pm to 6am daily.

Raiwaqa youths Jope Naqoli, John Nasova and Jovilisi Gavidi pleaded guilty after they were arrested for loitering near Vishnu Deo Primary School around 9pm on Tuesday.

They were told not to re-offend and the magistrate stressed that this is not the time to be with friends and they should follow the curfew because COVID-19 is a serious disease.

Their curfew hours have also been set between 7pm to 6am daily.

Namadai settlement youths Laisiasa Ledua and Ratu Lavisai Seroma were arrested for alleged loitering during the curfew.

The two were also ordered to pay a cash bail of $200 each and $2,000 bond.

Their curfew hours have been set from 4pm to 9am daily.

Another three youths were arrested from an abandoned house in Wailea settlement, Suva.

The court heard that Viliame Seru, Josua Vilivili and Naitevote Naivaluvou spent the night in Wailea after failing to return home before the curfew hours.

Each has been ordered to pay $200 bail bonds and their curfew hours have been set from 4pm to 9am daily.