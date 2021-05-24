Home

Court

Court exhibits on MP’s location 

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 12, 2022 10:57 am
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Image]

Certain documents tendered as exhibits in court this morning showed that Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula was residing in Buca Village in Vanua Levu.

The documents show that the Social Democratic Liberal Party MP was actively involved in village work in the first half of 2019.

According to the exhibits, Nawaikula had filled the Parliamentary declaration form on April 10th in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula’s counsel Sevuloni Valenitabua tendered receipts and photos to court as part of the defence’s evidence.

However, Nawaikula stated that the investigation against him conducted by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption commenced in August 2019.

He adds FICAC did not state on record the other times he was not in Suva.

It is alleged that Nawaikula gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming for parliamentary allowances.

Nawaikula allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village.

He allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.