Court

Court dismisses Keresi Maya’s stay application

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 2:14 pm
Former Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya.[File Image]

Former Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya’s application seeking a permanent stay on his Magistrates court matter has been dismissed.

Maya is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm for allegedly punching a referee during a game in August last year in the Magistrates court.

It is alleged that Maya on August 29, 2020, punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the match between Naitasiri and Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

His lawyer had stated that it will be unfair to penalize Maya twice for the same case as the Fiji Rugby Union has banned him from all levels of rugby for six years for an act of foul play.

The Suva High court dismissed the application today.

 

