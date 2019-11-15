Court cases await Housing Authority frauds

Fijians who acquired Housing Authority lots through dishonest means will now face legal action.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says an investigation into the practices at Housing Authority reveals some people have declared false information by claiming their household income was $20,000.

But, they’ve managed to build double-storey houses in these areas.

The Minister Responsible says they are now tightening the procedures and processes used to allocate lots.

She says they are now focusing on digitization, as storing information and having a database has not worked.

“How can we allocate lots, I think the fairer system would be that before the lots are ready we advertise that there are 400 lots in this particular area, people can put in their application at least four months in advance before the lots are ready and we can cross-check all this information with the Titles Office, FRCS and with FNPF. So once we have done this verification we will know exactly how many applications qualify for those lots than we can have a barrel draw which is far better than asking people to put in their applications and you store those applications.”

Kumar says they want to ensure that such practices are not repeated.

“People have jumped the queue, they have got houses already as compared to those genuine customers who could not approach an official from the Housing Authority. They still waiting so we are still investigating this matter and once we have concluded the investigation those applicants who lied, who were not honest their cases will be reported. We will take their matter to court.”

Due to these corrupt practices, many Fijians have been suffering for years and are still waiting for lots.