Court allows former soldier to appeal his sentence

The court of appeal has allowed former soldier Rajiv Krishnan Padyachi to appeal against his sentence.

However, his request to appeal against his conviction was denied.

The former soldier was handed a life sentence for an attempt to murder his former partner in 2018.

On the morning of September 15th, Padyachi and his partner went for a swim at the Colo-i-Suva pool, and this was when he attempted to drown her.

Police officers heard Padyachi’s partner screaming for help

This was when they came to the rescue and also arrested Padyachi.

Padyachi will be eligible for a pardon after he serves 15 years behind bars.

The matter for appeal will be called on October 27.