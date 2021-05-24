Home

Court allows FICAC, MP more time

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 14, 2022 12:22 pm
Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi. [File Image]

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage today instructed FICAC counsel Darren Hickes to inform the counsel representing Opposition MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi to be present in court.

The case against Adi Litia was called in the Suva High Court this morning.

Adi Litia with five Social Democratic Liberal Party MP’s and a former Government MP have each been charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged they lied about their residential addresses and collectively obtained $186,000 in parliamentary allowances that they were not entitled to.

During the hearing, Hickes informed the court that senior counsel Sevuloni Valenitabua will be at the FICAC office later for a meeting.

Hickes says he will then brief Valenitabua on what had proceeded in court.

In response, Justice Kumarage stressed it is important for Adi Litia’s counsel to state his position in court.

He says the court has given time to Valenitabua to communicate with his client because she has been feeling unwell.

The case has been adjourned to March 22nd.

 

