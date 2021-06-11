Couple to appear in court for theft

A couple will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow for allegedly stealing from a diplomat.

The two are charged with one count each of theft.

It is alleged that on Saturday morning, the 43-year-old man picked two iPhones from the bag of a diplomat in a Supermarket and passed it to his wife.

Police from Totogo arrested the couple yesterday from Nadera after viewing the supermarket’s CCTV footage.