Couple remanded for alleged murder of Sigatoka student

Nazmeen Nisha and Naushad Ali escorted by police [Photo: Supplied]

A couple who allegedly murdered an 18-year old student in Waiqali Settlement, Maro in Sigatoka two weeks ago have been remanded in custody.

Nazmeen Nisha and Naushad Ali appeared in the Sigatoka Magistrate’s court this afternoon charged with one count of murder.

The two informed the court that they will seek legal aid assistance.

It is alleged that they murdered a student on June 30th who was found motionless outside his girlfriend’s home.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to July 25th.